FIL Ltd Sells 6,105 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $149.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

