Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

