Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COOP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.49 and a 1 year high of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.