Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.6 %

SMCI stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

