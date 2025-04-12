FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in American Tower by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $213.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.37%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.