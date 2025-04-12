FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,194 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 101.84%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.51.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

