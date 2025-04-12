Wells Fargo & Company Cuts F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $16.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

FNB opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $308,616,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

