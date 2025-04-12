Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.69.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

Insider Transactions at TELUS

Shares of T stock opened at C$20.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.22. The stock has a market cap of C$30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$19.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.70 per share, with a total value of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.