Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) vs. Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Critical Survey

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Lloyds Banking Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $6.54 billion 0.52 $346.47 million $3.02 9.93 Lloyds Banking Group $18.60 billion 2.93 $6.79 billion $0.33 10.86

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 21.03% 12.38% 1.38% Lloyds Banking Group 11.45% 8.46% 0.44%

Volatility and Risk

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intercorp Financial Services and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lloyds Banking Group 0 7 4 1 2.50

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 23.29%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Intercorp Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It engages in the development, management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards; facilitation of payments and services through commercial stores; and installation and maintenance of infrastructure for transactions through electronic commerce modality and networks of payment methods processors. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.