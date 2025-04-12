Financial Survey: Super Hi International (HDL) vs. Its Rivals

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Super Hi International Competitors 3.02% 1.44% 3.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Hi International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $778.31 million $25.26 million 64.43 Super Hi International Competitors $2.23 billion $236.78 million 11.26

Summary

Super Hi International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International. Super Hi International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Super Hi International peers beat Super Hi International on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

