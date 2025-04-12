Reviewing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Free Report) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% TransAlta 6.38% 18.47% 2.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 0.00 TransAlta 0 3 0 1 2.50

TransAlta has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.78%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TransAlta pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and TransAlta”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A TransAlta $2.85 billion 0.91 $514.86 million $0.41 21.16

TransAlta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

TransAlta beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,057 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States; and the state of Western Australia. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, Michigan, and the state of Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

