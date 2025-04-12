American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 82.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 16,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

