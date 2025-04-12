Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$47.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$52.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.19.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

