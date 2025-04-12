Contrasting Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) & Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and Atossa Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $245.32 million 2.46 -$10.55 million ($0.01) -90.00 Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.09 million ($0.21) -3.08

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Therapeutics. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atossa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -6.09% -7.65% -3.82% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -35.74% -33.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pharming Group and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 983.42%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Risk & Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Pharming Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. It also develops OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

