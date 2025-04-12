Brokerages Set Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HUT opened at $12.16 on Monday. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 197,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after buying an additional 307,292 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.