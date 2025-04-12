eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. eBay has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $3,111,432. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.