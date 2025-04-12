Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10,160.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

