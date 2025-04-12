Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

