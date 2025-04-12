Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWXFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

About Avalon

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.