Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Minerals Technologies Price Performance
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.49%.
Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
