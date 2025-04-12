OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com lowered OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens raised OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

