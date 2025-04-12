Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.
