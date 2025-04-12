Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $39.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 302.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,654,000 after buying an additional 35,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

