Capstone Holding Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Quiet Period To End on April 15th

Capstone’s (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 15th. Capstone had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Capstone’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CAPS stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Capstone has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

