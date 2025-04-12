Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Buys £76,714 in Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin purchased 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,050 ($79.19) per share, with a total value of £76,714 ($100,410.99).

Timothy J.W. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Timothy J.W. Goodwin acquired 3,516 shares of Goodwin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,110 ($93.06) per share, with a total value of £249,987.60 ($327,208.90).

GDWN stock opened at GBX 6,460 ($84.55) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,818.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,002.62. The firm has a market cap of £491.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.54. Goodwin PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,396.79 ($70.64) and a one year high of GBX 8,860 ($115.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 66.50 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

