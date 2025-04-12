Insider Selling: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Sells £2,382.65 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 47,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £2,382.65 ($3,118.65).

Afonso Reis e Sousa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,657 shares of Petrofac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £282.85 ($370.22).

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 5.56 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.07, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69. Petrofac Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

