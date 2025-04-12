Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider Buys £10,917.06 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Sarika Patel bought 7,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,917.06 ($14,289.35).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 157.32 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.05. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 179.21 ($2.35).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

