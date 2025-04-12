Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider Buys £10,917.06 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Sarika Patel bought 7,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,917.06 ($14,289.35).
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 157.32 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.05. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 179.21 ($2.35).
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile
