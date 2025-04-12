Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 3003885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $53,114,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 686,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,077,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.