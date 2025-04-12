Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 3003885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK
Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.