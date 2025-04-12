Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 2,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

