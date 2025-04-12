bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 11.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.