Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Down 23.1% – Here’s Why

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) dropped 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 2,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

