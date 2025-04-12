Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.26). Approximately 12,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.20).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 405.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a net margin of 63.70% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

