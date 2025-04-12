Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.90. 157,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.