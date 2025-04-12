FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 5,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.
