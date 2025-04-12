iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.93. 192,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 69,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
