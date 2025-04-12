iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.93. 192,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 69,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

