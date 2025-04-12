Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) were up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €88.44 ($100.50) and last traded at €81.94 ($93.11). Approximately 2,539,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.56 ($87.00).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is €94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.72.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.