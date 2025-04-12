iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 2,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

