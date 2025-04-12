Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 9.3% – Here’s Why

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 110,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 48,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Bonterra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 9.3 %

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$39.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.