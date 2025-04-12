Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 4,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 2.33% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

