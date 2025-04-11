ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $18.63. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 35,641 shares changing hands.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

Get ProShares Short SmallCap600 alerts:

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short SmallCap600 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short SmallCap600 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.