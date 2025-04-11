Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Conifer Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. This is a positive change from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.