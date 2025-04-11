LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

LifeSpeak Inc. (OTC:LSPKF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

