United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY) Shares Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

United Overseas Bank Ltd. (OTC:UOVEY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.46. 152,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 38,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37.

United Overseas Bank Company Profile

United Overseas Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment offers financing, trade, cash management, and capital markets solutions, as well as advisory and treasury products for medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors, and property funds.

