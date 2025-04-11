Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.57. 2,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

