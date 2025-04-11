Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.16. 34,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

