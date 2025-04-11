Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.32. 819,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,445% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

