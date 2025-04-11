Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.
Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
