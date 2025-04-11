Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Trading Up 9.3% – Here’s Why

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

About Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

