Head-To-Head Analysis: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) versus TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and OP Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $171.77 million 3.05 $48.83 million $2.57 10.72 OP Bancorp $82.04 million 1.92 $21.07 million $1.39 7.58

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 0.00 OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

OP Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.78%. Given OP Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 18.56% 7.37% 0.79% OP Bancorp 13.68% 10.64% 0.91%

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.