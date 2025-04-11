Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Acquires $18,899.58 in Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams bought 18,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $18,899.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,822,919 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,377.38. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 2,311 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,334.11.

On Monday, April 7th, Gregg Williams bought 44,400 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $43,956.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Gregg Williams purchased 34,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregg Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,020.00.

VANI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.76.

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vivani Medical in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vivani Medical by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

