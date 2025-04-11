Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 64 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.
About Concordia Financial Group
Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.
